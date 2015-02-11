Lookouts announce job fairs Posted: Wednesday, February 11, 2015 2:52 PM EST Updated: Wednesday, February 11, 2015 2:52 PM EST Posted:Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Lookouts.com)– Next month, the Chattanooga Lookouts will be holding two job fairs for their 2015 seasonal staff.



On Saturday, March 7 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. the Lookouts will be inviting prospective part-time employees out to AT&T Field for their Food and Beverage Job Fair. This event focuses on the positions related to the team's concession and suite staffs including, Suite Servers, Vendors, Grill Cooks and more.



A week later on Saturday, March 14 from 9:00 a.m. –12:00 p.m. the Lookouts will be filling out the rest of their 2015 seasonal staff during their Game Day Job Fair. Candidates who attend this job fair will be able to apply to positions ranging from Ushers to Ticket Takers.



Prospective employees, 16 years of age or older, will be able to interview for one of the many positions that are available.



Food and Beverage Job Fair – Saturday, March 7 (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) Positions to be interviewed:



Suite Servers (must be at least 18 years old) Suite Cooks Picnic Servers



Club Servers (must be at least 18 years old) Concessions Workers Grill Cooks



Vendors (must be at least 18 years old) Concession Cashiers



Game Day Job Fair – Saturday, March 14 (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) Positions to be interviewed:



Mascot Bat Boys Box Office Attendants



Ticket Takers Promotions Team Team Store Attendants



Ushers Press Box Staff



All potential employees will be asked to fill out an application and will be subject to a background check. Individuals are encouraged to fill out the team's online application and bring it with them to the event.



For more information about the job fair or the application process call the front office at 423-267-2208.



