Lookouts announce job fairs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lookouts announce job fairs

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Lookouts.com)– Next month, the Chattanooga Lookouts will be holding two job fairs for their 2015 seasonal staff. 

On Saturday, March 7 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. the Lookouts will be inviting prospective part-time employees out to AT&T Field for their Food and Beverage Job Fair.  This event focuses on the positions related to the team's concession and suite staffs including, Suite Servers, Vendors, Grill Cooks and more. 

A week later on Saturday, March 14 from 9:00 a.m. –12:00 p.m. the Lookouts will be filling out the rest of their 2015 seasonal staff during their Game Day Job Fair.  Candidates who attend this job fair will be able to apply to positions ranging from Ushers to Ticket Takers. 

Prospective employees, 16 years of age or older, will be able to interview for one of the many positions that are available.

Food and Beverage Job Fair – Saturday, March 7 (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) Positions to be interviewed:

Suite Servers (must be at least 18 years old)        Suite Cooks                        Picnic Servers

Club Servers (must be at least 18 years old)         Concessions Workers     Grill Cooks

Vendors (must be at least 18 years old)                 Concession Cashiers

Game Day Job Fair – Saturday, March 14 (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) Positions to be interviewed:

Mascot                                 Bat Boys                               Box Office Attendants

Ticket Takers                      Promotions Team                    Team Store Attendants

Ushers                                  Press Box Staff                 

All potential employees will be asked to fill out an application and will be subject to a background check.  Individuals are encouraged to fill out the team's online application and bring it with them to the event.

For more information about the job fair or the application process call the front office at 423-267-2208. 

The Chattanooga Lookouts open up their 2015 home schedule on April 15 against the Birmingham Barons at 7:15 p.m. To secure your seats to the Home Opener call the ticket office at 423-267-4TIX to purchase a Firebirds Mini-Pack or Season Tickets today!

  • SportsSportsMore>>

  • Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:09:11 GMT

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

  • Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:28:27 GMT
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More

  • NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:40:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.