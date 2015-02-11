Catoosa County issues stay for tri-county Hospital Authority Posted: Wednesday, February 11, 2015 2:43 PM EST Updated: Wednesday, February 11, 2015 3:13 PM EST Posted:Updated:

The Catoosa County court granted an agreed upon continuance on Monday for a hearing in a lawsuit filed by Catoosa County against the Hospital Authority of Walker, Dade and Catoosa Counties. The continuance places a halt on the proceedings until at least May 13, at which time the case will remain out of court unless a hearing is actively sought by one of the involved parties.



Officials from Hutcheson Medical Center—an institution affiliated with the tri-county Hospital Authority— indicated they are thankful their focus can now shift away from the court room and back to the successful running of the community hospital.



“We are fully invested in the successful reorganization and growth of Hutcheson Medical Center,” said Farrell Hayes, President and CEO of Hutcheson Medical Center. "This stay in proceedings allows us to stop wasting valuable time and resources in court and instead redouble our focus on our patients' needs."



Hutcheson has been making great strides in its reorganization and development efforts, most recently with the re-opening of its Women's Center in December. Since it's re-opening, the Women's Center has helped deliver a total of 60 newborns.



