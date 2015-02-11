Catoosa County issues stay for tri-county Hospital Authority - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Catoosa County issues stay for tri-county Hospital Authority

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) - The Catoosa County court granted an agreed upon continuance on Monday for a hearing in a lawsuit filed by Catoosa County against the Hospital Authority of Walker, Dade and Catoosa Counties. The continuance places a halt on the proceedings until at least May 13, at which time the case will remain out of court unless a hearing is actively sought by one of the involved parties.

Officials from Hutcheson Medical Center—an institution affiliated with the tri-county Hospital Authority— indicated they are thankful their focus can now shift away from the court room and back to the successful running of the community hospital.

“We are fully invested in the successful reorganization and growth of Hutcheson Medical Center,” said Farrell Hayes, President and CEO of Hutcheson Medical Center. "This stay in proceedings allows us to stop wasting valuable time and resources in court and instead redouble our focus on our patients' needs."

Hutcheson has been making great strides in its reorganization and development efforts, most recently with the re-opening of its Women's Center in December. Since it's re-opening, the Women's Center has helped deliver a total of 60 newborns.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Alabama man faces charges in deadly crash in Marion County

    Alabama man faces charges in deadly crash in Marion County

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:31 AM EDT2018-03-23 09:31:18 GMT

    The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 72-year-old William Weaver was driving North on Highway 72 in South Pittsburg, when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit Paul Gott's car head-on.

    More

    The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 72-year-old William Weaver was driving North on Highway 72 in South Pittsburg, when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit Paul Gott's car head-on.

    More

  • Clues sought in 33-year old cold case; the death of Janet Newman

    Clues sought in 33-year old cold case; the death of Janet Newman

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 09:27:19 GMT
    Janet NewmanJanet Newman

    So often in Crime Stoppers we hear from detectives or officers working a case. This week, we hear from a daughter who has gone 33 years without her mother, but maintains hope this cold case can still be solved.  

    More

    So often in Crime Stoppers we hear from detectives or officers working a case. This week, we hear from a daughter who has gone 33 years without her mother, but maintains hope this cold case can still be solved.  

    More

  • Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...
    Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.More
    Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.