Hall of Fame coach Jerry Tarkanian dies at 84

Coach Tark, my father, the greatest man I have ever known, passed today, to take his place in heaven. I will miss him every day of my life. — Danny Tarkanian (@DannyTarkanian) February 11, 2015

Jerry Tarkanian is escorted by his son, Danny, during halftime ceremonies honoring the former basketball coach. AP photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Hall of Fame coach Jerry Tarkanian, who built a basketball dynasty at UNLV but was defined more by his decades-long battle with the NCAA, died Wednesday after several years of health issues. He was 84.



Tarkanian put the run in the Runnin' Rebels, taking them to four Final Fours and winning a national championship in 1990.



His son, Danny Tarkanian, says his father fought an infection since he was hospitalized Monday in Las Vegas with breathing difficulty.



His teams were as flamboyant as the city, with light shows and fireworks for pregame introductions and celebrities jockeying for position on the so-called Gucci Row courtside.



He ended up beating the NCAA, too, collecting a $2.5 million settlement after suing the organization for trying to run him out of college basketball.



