Senator Corker backs military force against ISIS - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Senator Corker backs military force against ISIS

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Sen. Bob Corker (left) and U.S. President Barack Obama. AP photos Sen. Bob Corker (left) and U.S. President Barack Obama. AP photos
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - U.S. Senator Bob Corker agrees with President Obama's move to seek Congressional authorization for the use of military force, or AUMF, against ISIS.

In a statement released by Corker, he says that "Voting to authorize the use of military force is one of the most important actions Congress can take."

READ MORE | Obama proposes war authorization against Islamic State

It is his hope, Senator Corker said, that the American people will "fulfill our constitutional responsibility, and in a bipartisan way, pass an authorization that allows us to confront this serious threat."

Although President Obama's plan has been submitted to Congress, it is the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that has jurisdiction over any AUMF legislation. 

 Corker's full statement:

"I appreciate the president following the long tradition of seeking authorization for the use of military force from Congress,” said Corker. “It also will be important that the president exert leadership, lay out a clear strategy for confronting the threat posed by ISIS, and do the hard work of making the case to the American people why this fight is necessary and one we must win. We will quickly begin to hold rigorous hearings where the administration will have an opportunity to provide Congress and the American people greater clarity on the U.S. strategy to address ISIS, particularly in Syria. Voting to authorize the use of military force is one of the most important actions Congress can take, and while there will be differences, it is my hope that we will fulfill our constitutional responsibility, and in a bipartisan way, pass an authorization that allows us to confront this serious threat.”

