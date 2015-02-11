Closures and delays expected all day on U.S. 27 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Closures and delays expected all day on U.S. 27

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Expect intermittent closures and delays in North Chattanooga as construction crews work to put the final touches on improvements to U.S. 27.

Drivers are urged to be alert to changing conditions as construction crews will be working to improve the modifications done to U.S. 27 throughout the remainder of the day.

Both the entrance ramp from Manufactures Boulevard and the exit ramp to Signal Mountain Road will experience closures as construction crews work to saw, seal, and in some cases, narrow the newly constructed projects.

In addition to the work being done to the ramps, crews will also be present on U.S. 27 sealing bridges and approaches in both directions on the roadway. 

Those traveling on U.S. 27 are asked to be cautions when entering the construction areas as flaggers will be on hand to assist with traffic control as needed. 

 

 

 

 

 

