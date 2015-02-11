Prosecutor: UT rape case headed to grand jury

With defense attorneys pushing for a decision on the fates of two University of Tennessee athletes accused of rape, Knox County prosecutors said they will take the case to a grand jury.



After initially saying Monday the case was still under review, District Attorney General Charme Allen said Tuesday via a spokesman that her office has finished its review of the evidence and that a Knox County grand jury will be asked to consider the allegations against former University of Tennessee football linebacker A.J. Johnson and current cornerback Michael Williams.



READ MORE | ‘Large gathering' of people where alleged rape involving UT players reported



“Our office has completed a review of (the Knoxville Police Department's) investigation into the allegations against Alexander Johnson and Michael Williams,” Deputy District Attorney General Kyle Hixson said. “The citizens on the grand jury will decide whether Johnson and Williams will be criminally charged for the accusations against them.”



Earlier Tuesday, Johnson's attorney, Tom Dillard, said his client remains in limbo with the allegations unresolved.



Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.





