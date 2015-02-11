TN employees get information about buyout program

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The Tennessee Department of Human Resources has sent an email to all state employees about a voluntary buyout program.

Gov. Bill Haslam mentioned the program during a budget presentation earlier this week.

According to the email, only those employees determined eligible for the buyout will be invited to participate in the program. Each department and agency is working to determine what classifications will be considered eligible.

A website, telephone line and email address have been established to update and inform people about the program, as well as give them an opportunity to ask questions.

Town hall meetings are also planned across the state to provide assistance to eligible employees. They are expected to get buyout packets in late April.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.