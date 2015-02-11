GOP lawmaker wants to make Bible official book of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Freshman Rep. Jerry Sexton wants to add the Bible to the state symbols of Tennessee.

According to the Morristown Republican's legislation, the Holy Bible would be "designated as the official state book."

It's unclear how the proposal would meet a provision in Tennessee Constitution that states that "no preference shall ever be given, by law, to any religious establishment or mode of worship."

Tennessee has several state songs such as "Tennessee Waltz" and "Rocky Top."

There are also numerous Tennessee state symbols on the books, including the tomato as the state fruit, the tulip popular as the state tree, the Tennessee cave salamander as the state amphibian and the square dance as the state folk dance.

