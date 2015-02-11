Warm and sunny today, but cold and blustery Thursday

Good Wednesday. For once in your life, you will want the middle of the week to drag on as long as possible. With weather like we will have this afternoon who wouldn't?



A front approaching will provide southerly winds to the southeast. Temps will be in the 60s and 70s across much of the southeast and southern plains. For the Tennessee Valley, we will manage to climb into the upper 50s with sunny skies. get out and enjoy. It will stay nice through the evening with temps in the upper 40s and low 50s.



Overnight we can expect temps to cool into the low 30s. The problem is temps through the day Thursday will stay in the 30s, topping out at about 39 with stiff winds from the northwest at 10-20 mph. The cold air will settle in Thursday night with a low of about 20.



We will stay below average (55 degrees) with our temps through the weekend. Friday will only get to 41. We will manage a high of 50 for Valentine's Day.



Another front will move through late Saturday. That will bring in another shot of cold air Sunday as the low drops to 19, and the high only gets into the mid 30s Sunday afternoon.



Next week we will start with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Our cold pattern will also be a dry one until next Tuesday. Then we will have quite a bit of rain moving in.



For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes



WEDNESDAY:

8am... Sunny, 32



Noon... Sunny, 48



3pm... Sunny, 57

