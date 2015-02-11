UPDATE: Police track attempted murder suspect to Trenton cave

UPDATE:Michael Shavers, 22, remains in the Dade County Jail and will soon be extradited to Chattanooga on warrants for attempted murder.

Authorities from multiple agencies including Chattanooga PD, Trenton PD, Dade County, GSP, and U.S. Marshals tracked the man to a cave in Trenton late Wednesday afternoon.

"They had seen, it looked like somebody slid on the top part of the cave into the opening, looked like a slide mark from a shoe, a shoe print or something," said Dade Co. Sheriff Ray Cross.

Cross said Shavers was hiding in a cave off Back Valley Road. He said authorities tossed tear gas into the cave after smelling cigarette smoke. Shavers promptly came out and surrendered to deputies. His grandparents live close to the cave entrance.

He was booked in the Dade County Jail where he has an outstanding warrant in Trenton for Failure to Appear - Misdemeanor.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say a man and woman are recovering after they were shot early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 3800 block of Cummings Highway, near Interstate-24. Police say the couple were leaving the parking lot of a near-by restaurant when the victim's ex-boyfriend began shooting at them. Chattanooga Police along with fugitive investigators are now searching for 21-one year-old suspect Michael Shavers who is wanted on two counts of attempted murder.



"There were all those shots and then he just took off running," said eyewitness Robert Tannehill. "There was a guy in black just shooting at the truck and it was like 6, 7 or 8 shots,"



Witnesses tell Channel 3, the gunman opened fire at a truck near the highway then took off running on foot up the interstate's on-ramp.



"He was running up the freeway and the truck sat there for about a minute and a half before it slowly pulled away," said Tannehill.



Police identified the victims as Ashley Harris, 22 and Joshua Maples, 25. Harris tells Channel 3 her ex shot her in the hip, the bullet shattered her pelvis and barely missed an artery as it went through her leg. Harris says it was Maples who drove them to the hospital, with a gunshot wound to his knee.



"Yea that's scary I'm glad I wasn't at the wrong place at the wrong time," said Evan Barns, concerned resident.



Barnes who was out walking at the time of the shooting, talked with police as they were looking for Shavers. He is staying near the crime scene and says it's a miracle no one else was hurt.



"Right across the street from where hundreds of people stay at that motel you know so it's pretty scary," said Barnes.



Shavers posted on his public Facebook page hours before the shooting. His status post at 7:44 p.m. read, "I really need someone to talk too....feeling lost." 2-minutes later a public comment on one of Ashley's picture said quote "I just don't know anymore I feel like just ending my life."



Harris tells us the two had dated for a little more than a year but ended their relationship 2-months ago. She says Shavers has threatened her life before but she never imagined his emotions would turn violent.



Police ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Shavers to call them immediately .Officials said Shavers is considered to be armed and dangerous.



If you or someone you know have been a victim of domestic violence, you can call the Crisis Hotline for 24-hour support at 423-755-2700.





