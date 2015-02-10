Searching for probation violator lands another person in trouble with drug charges

A tip to police in Athens on the location of a woman wanted on probation violations, landed a man in trouble with drug charges.

When police showed up looking for Amanda Hawkins at the Scottish Inn room they say there was an undeniable smell of marijuana coming from inside. Raymond Harrison let the officers do a search of the room, and admitted any drug related items found were his.

Police recovered 19-individually packaged bags of marijuana, weighing more than 17-ounces, scales, and a handgun. Both people are facing several charges.