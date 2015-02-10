Brian Williams Suspended Six Months in Wake of Review

NBC News is suspending managing editor and Nightly News anchor Brian Williams for six months, without pay, in the wake of an internal review of comments about his experiences in the early days of the Iraq war.

In a memo to the entire staff, NBC News president Deborah Turness announced the decision, saying it was effective immediately.

"We let Brian know of our decision earlier today. Lester Holt will continue to substitute Anchor the NBC Nightly News," said Turness.

Holt has been filling in for Williams since Monday after the anchor voluntarily took a leave of absence following growing controversy over his telling of an anecdote from 2003.

In a piece on Jan. 30 on Nightly News, Williams took Command Sergeant Major Tim Terpak, who just retired with three bronze stars, to a New York Rangers hockey game, where the vet was honored with a standing ovation by some 18,000 people at Madison Square Garden.

In honoring Terpak, Williams told the story of his helicopter being hit by an RPG, but that wasn't accurate.

On last Wednesday's Nightly News, Williams admitted, "I made a mistake in recalling the events of 12 years ago."

Turness said the review of the Williams situation "is ongoing."