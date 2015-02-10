Man looking to buy iPhone from online seller fatally shot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - Police in suburban Atlanta say three people have been arrested in the death of a man who was looking to buy an iPhone from a seller on Craigslist.

Marietta Police spokesman David Baldwin says 21-year-old James Jones Jr. was robbed and fatally shot Monday night after responding to an advertisement for an iPhone 6.

Baldwin says 18-year-old Jordan Baker, 19-year-old Jonathon Myles and 21-year-old Kaylnn Ruthenberg have been arrested on felony murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery charges. Baldwin says the three are being held in the Cobb County jail.

In late January, a Marietta couple looking to buy a classic car through a Craigslist ad drove to Telfair County in south Georgia and was fatally shot. Police have said they suspect robbery as the motive in their deaths.

