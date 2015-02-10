Jon Stewart says he'll step down from 'The Daily Show' this year Posted: Tuesday, February 10, 2015 7:18 PM EST Updated: Tuesday, February 10, 2015 7:18 PM EST Posted:Updated:

NBC News - For once, Jon Stewart is making us cry.



The Comedy Central host announced Tuesday that his stint as the man in charge of making us laugh at the news is coming to an end: He's leaving "The Daily Show."



The Comedy Central host delivered the bad news during a taping of his show, and it was quickly confirmed by the network.



Michele Ganeless, President of Comedy Central, released the following statement:



“For the better part of the last two decades, I have had the incredible honor and privilege of working with Jon Stewart. His comedic brilliance is second to none. Jon has been at the heart of Comedy Central, championing and nurturing the best talent in the industry, in front of and behind the camera. Through his unique voice and vision, ‘The Daily Show' has become a cultural touchstone for millions of fans and an unparalleled platform for political comedy that will endure for years to come. Jon will remain at the helm of ‘The Daily Show' until later this year. He is a comic genius, generous with his time and talent, and will always be a part of the Comedy Central family.”

