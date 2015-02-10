Parents of toddler hurt in GA drug raid sue law enforcement - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Parents of toddler hurt in GA drug raid sue law enforcement

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) - The parents of a toddler injured by a flash grenade during a drug raid in north Georgia in May have filed a federal lawsuit seeking damages.

Alecia and Bounkham Phonesavanh (BOON'-kahm fohn-SAH'-vahn) filed the lawsuit last week in federal court in Gainesville. It seeks damages from Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell and members of a task force that carried out the raid.

Terrell didn't immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment on Tuesday.

During the raid on the northeast Georgia home in May, a flash grenade detonated in 19-month-old Bounkham "Bou Bou" Phonesavanh's playpen. The family has said the toddler had his face and chest blown open and suffered burns in the raid.

The lawsuit asks for a jury trial and seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
