Tenn. Supreme Court evacuated for white powder in letter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Supreme Court building has been evacuated after an employee there opened a letter containing an unidentified white powder.

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security spokeswoman Jennifer Donnals said in an email that the employee came into direct contact with the powder. Two other people were in the room at the time but did not touch the powder.

Chief Justice Sharon Lee said the building was cleared around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Emergency responders dressed in hazardous materials suits with oxygen tanks could be seen standing outside the building shortly afterward.

The Supreme Court is located next door to the Tennessee State Capitol.

The downtown Nashville city block that contains the Capitol complex was ringed with police and fire trucks, but no city streets were closed.

