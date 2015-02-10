Officer indicted in killing of unarmed man in NYC stairwell

By COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A lawyer says a New York City police officer has been indicted in the fatal shooting of an unarmed man in the stairway of a housing project.

Attorney Scott Rynecki said Tuesday that Officer Peter Liang has been indicted. He didn't have information on the charges.

Rynecki is the attorney for the domestic partner of Akai Gurley, who was killed Nov. 20.

The officer was patrolling when Gurley and his girlfriend opened a door into the dark stairwell. Police say Liang fired without a word and apparently by accident.

