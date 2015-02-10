3 sentenced to prison in slaying of black man in Mississippi - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 sentenced to prison in slaying of black man in Mississippi

Posted:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Three people have been sentenced to federal prison following a hate crimes investigation stemming from the death of a black man who was beaten and run over by a truck.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Tuesday sentenced Deryl Paul Dedmon to 50 years; John Aaron Rice to 18 ½ years; and Dylan Wade Butler to seven years. They were charged in the June 2011 death of James Craig Anderson.

The inquiry that followed Anderson's death revealed a group of young white people had been coming to Jackson to harass and assault African-Americans.

The three pleaded guilty in March 2012 to one count of conspiracy and one count of committing a hate crime.

Dedmon pleaded guilty to two state charges in 2012 and received life sentences on each.

