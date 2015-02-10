TN school superintendents ask legislature to leave standards alo - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN school superintendents ask legislature to leave standards alone this year

Posted: Updated:
By Knoxville News Sentinel
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) - NASHVILLE — Most of the school superintendents across Tennessee have signed a letter asking state legislators to hold off changing the state's public K-12 academic standards until a standards review process set up by Gov. Bill Haslam finishes its work next year.

The Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents, or TOSS, presented the letter signed by 114 of the superintendents of Tennessee's 141 school districts Tuesday at the State Capitol. The signers, including Knox Schools Superintendent Jim McIntyre, represent districts that school 850,000 students, 86 percent of the state's public school students.

The letter says that school systems, starting with the tougher standards enacted with the Tennessee Diploma Project in 2008, have implemented major changes every year, at the direction of either the legislature or State Board of Education. “We have made significant progress in the quality of education that our students receive and districts have shouldered the process with a keen understanding that we are continuing on a path of improvement in student learning...

“Now we are asking that our teachers, administrators and students be afforded the opportunity of stability that is just on the horizon. Specifically, we are asking that no legislative action be taken during the 2015 legislative session to change our academic standards,” the letter said.

Read more from the Knoxville News Sentinel

  • NewsMore>>

  • Alabama man faces charges in deadly crash in Marion County

    Alabama man faces charges in deadly crash in Marion County

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:31 AM EDT2018-03-23 09:31:18 GMT

    The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 72-year-old William Weaver was driving North on Highway 72 in South Pittsburg, when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit Paul Gott's car head-on.

    More

    The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 72-year-old William Weaver was driving North on Highway 72 in South Pittsburg, when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit Paul Gott's car head-on.

    More

  • Clues sought in 33-year old cold case; the death of Janet Newman

    Clues sought in 33-year old cold case; the death of Janet Newman

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 09:27:19 GMT
    Janet NewmanJanet Newman

    So often in Crime Stoppers we hear from detectives or officers working a case. This week, we hear from a daughter who has gone 33 years without her mother, but maintains hope this cold case can still be solved.  

    More

    So often in Crime Stoppers we hear from detectives or officers working a case. This week, we hear from a daughter who has gone 33 years without her mother, but maintains hope this cold case can still be solved.  

    More

  • Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...
    Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.More
    Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.