Argument over beer run ends with one man in jail, another in hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Deputies with the Crossville Police Department responded to a shooting in the Painter area on Monday.



When deputies and officers arrived on the scene, they found Gregory Britt, 25, appeared to have been shot in the hip. Britt said Dewey Lee Parris, 46, of Crossville, came to his home and asked him to take him to the beer store.



When Britt said no, they began to argue. Parris struck Britt in the head and face with a pistol and held Britt against his will for an hour and a half.



Britt managed to escape, and while running away from his residence, Parris opened fire, hitting him in the hip. One of the rounds fired struck a camper next to Britt's residence with two people inside. Neither were injured.



Parris then fled the scene in a blue passenger car. DeKalb Ambulance Service arrived and transported Britt to Marshall Medical South.



At 3:45 a.m., deputies and investigators arrested Parris for attempted murder and discharging firearm in an occupied dwelling.



When investigators asked Parris for a statement, he refused and said it was self-defense. Charges were approved by District Attorney Mike O'Dell.



Britt was released early Tuesday morning from Marshall Medical South.

Parris remains in the DeKalb County Detention Center with no bond set at this time.

