Ramp to Signal Mtn. Rd. from U.S. 27 North to close for construction Posted: Tuesday, February 10, 2015 3:13 PM EST Updated: Tuesday, February 10, 2015 3:13 PM EST Posted:Updated:

On Tuesday, February 10 between the hours of 8 p.m. - 6 a.m., the contractor for the U.S. 27 reconstruction project in Hamilton County will have the ramp from U.S. 27 North to Signal Mtn. Rd. closed to traffic.



During this work, the contractor will require a total closure of the ramp to allow the crews to safely access the work area and complete grooving operations on the concrete surface of the ramp.



Message boards will be used to provide traffic information, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol will assist with traffic control.



This work is weather dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay the work, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

