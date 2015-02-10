Gang leader who impregnated four prison guards gets reduced sent - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gang leader who impregnated four prison guards gets reduced sentence

Tavon White used to run his Baltimore jail. He later testified to the vast network of smuggling drugs and cell phones that he and other gang members had been part of, and both a federal judge and prosecutor praised him for his work on the case.

In a scandal that has lasted over two years and has seen 35 different defendants plead guilty to involvement in the scheme, White described how the Black Guerrilla Family gang ran a smuggling operation inside the prison itself. White has even fathered four children with corrections officers during his time there.

As part of a deal for his part in testifying, White will not serve additional time for his part in the conspiracy. Instead, his 12-year sentence will run concurrently with the 20-year sentence he was already serving for attempted murder.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Harding noted that White “assumed a risk he will have to live with the rest of his life” and that “his whole life is going to be different now.”

