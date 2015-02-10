UPDATE: Powerball jackpot now tops $500 million for Wednesday night's drawing. Earlier in the week, the jackpot was at $485 million.

PREVIOUS STORY: With the Powerball jackpot jumping to nearly a half billion dollars to $485 million, the Tennessee Lottery reminds players to check their tickets after drawings even if the jackpot is not won.

Saturday's drawing did not see a jackpot winner, but there were nearly 44,000 winning tickets of various prize levels in Tennessee alone.

“While the big jackpots get the bulk of attention, there are eight other prize levels that players can win with prizes ranging from $4 up to $2 million,” said Rebecca Hargrove, President and CEO of the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation.

Sales are brisk, according to a Tennessee Lottery news release issued Tuesday, and growing jackpot fever has helped push the jackpot for the popular game of Powerball from $450 million to an incredible $485 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

Tickets for the big drawing must be purchased by 9:59pm ET (8:59pm CT) on Wednesday.

The record jackpot for the game was $590.5 million, won in May by a single player in Florida.