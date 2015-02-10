Stress after heart attack may affect women more

NBC News - Joanne Maglaras knows all about the love and support of family. She also knows all about stress of family life and how it can affect heart health. Five years ago, at age 49, Maglaras, of Flushing, New York, had a heart attack.Her difficult recovery after the cardiac event may have been linked to her daily stressful juggling of child, financial and "sandwich generation" responsibilities, according to a Yale University study released Monday.Maglaras, who works full-time helping high school students apply for college financial aid, was dealing with her husband's recent job loss while helping their four children, now ages 12 to 26, navigate the tween, teen and young adult years. And like many women her age, she was also helping her own parents navigate their senior years.“Stress is tough and mothers always worry about their children no matter how old they are, and it was a tough time when my husband lost his job,” says Maglaras, now 54. "I didn't know what was in store for me," says Maglaras. "Physically, I'm just not the same person I was.”Stress may partly explain why some of the estimated 35,000 young and middle-aged American women who experience heart attack each year suffer a more difficult recovery than men, according to new research published online today in Circulation, a journal of the American Heart Association.



