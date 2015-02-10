Why are women less likely to receive CPR? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

HERE'S WHAT WE'RE WORKING ON

Why are women less likely to receive CPR?

     Why are women are less likely to receive CPR from a bystander than men? Friday at 6, LaTrice Currie investigates the reasons for the gender gap, and a survivor shares her story. It's only on Channel 3. Be sure and join us! 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.