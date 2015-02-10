Why are women less likely to receive CPR?

Why are women are less likely to receive CPR from a bystander than men? Friday at 6, LaTrice Currie investigates the reasons for the gender gap, and a survivor shares her story. It's only on Channel 3. Be sure and join us!
Media executive Jim Brewer II, 56, lost his battle with oral cancer on Thursday night, and friends and co-workers remembered him as a kind man who loved the radio business, people and his community.More
Media executive Jim Brewer II, 56, lost his battle with oral cancer on Thursday night, and friends and co-workers remembered him as a kind man who loved the radio business, people and his community.More
Biologists believe a disease called White Nose Syndrome is playing a role in the decline of the bat population, and they worry fewer bats could mean more bugs for the Tennessee Valley.More
Biologists believe a disease called White Nose Syndrome is playing a role in the decline of the bat population, and they worry fewer bats could mean more bugs for the Tennessee Valley.More
Ellie Rodriguez has a very personal reason to Go Red for Women.More
Ellie Rodriguez has a very personal reason to Go Red for Women.More