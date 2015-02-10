School Patrol: Celebrating Tristan

The entire Dade County High School senior class is excited about graduating this Friday - and celebrating the accomplishments of their inspiring classmate, Tristan Davenport. David Carroll brings you the heartwarming story you don't want to miss - Wednesday at 6pm, only on Channel 3.
Larry Kelley was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-wife, Brenda Wilson, outside of a church in 1990.More
Larry Kelley was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-wife, Brenda Wilson, outside of a church in 1990.More