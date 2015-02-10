School Patrol: Celebrating Tristan

The entire Dade County High School senior class is excited about graduating this Friday - and celebrating the accomplishments of their inspiring classmate, Tristan Davenport. David Carroll brings you the heartwarming story you don't want to miss - Wednesday at 6pm, only on Channel 3.
Police say several packages have been stolen from porches and mailboxes over the last few days.More
Police say several packages have been stolen from porches and mailboxes over the last few days.More
President Donald Trump said Thursday that his previous statement promising "fire and fury" in response to North Korea's threats may have not gone far enough and he vowed "trouble" for the country if its actions don't change.More
President Donald Trump said Thursday that his previous statement promising "fire and fury" in response to North Korea's threats may have not gone far enough and he vowed "trouble" for the country if its actions don't change.More