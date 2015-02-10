Saving a Cemetery - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Saving a Cemetery

For decades the Pleasant Gardens Cemetery and its residents lay abandoned, but 20 years ago work started to try to save this final resting place. Monday at 6, Taneisha Johnson take a look at how much has already been done to Pleasant Gardens and talks with the people who are dedicated to doing everything it takes to make this final a place a place of peace.

