Only on 3: Shelby's Miracle

Channel 3 introduced you to Shelby Duggard last May. The high school softball star struggled with an incurable disease that ended her athletic career. But, an amazing thing happened during a mission trip over the summer - and Shelby is returning to the game she loves!  

Jill Jelnick brings you the inspiring story of Shelby's Miracle, Thursday at 6 - only on Channel 3.

