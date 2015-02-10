Only on 3: Shelby's Miracle

Channel 3 introduced you to Shelby Duggard last May. The high school softball star struggled with an incurable disease that ended her athletic career. But, an amazing thing happened during a mission trip over the summer - and Shelby is returning to the game she loves!
Jill Jelnick brings you the inspiring story of Shelby's Miracle, Thursday at 6 - only on Channel 3.
You could win $700 million if you match all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.More
