Local Actor Stars in New NBC Show

Research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center could possibly lead to a cure for HIV. In a lab on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus, it's common to see experts in a variety of fields, such as chemistry and immunology, working together. This team, led by Dr. Howard Gendelman, developed a drug that has shown promising results in the fight against HIV. "You're really killing two birds with one stone. You're bringing the drug to the site of the disease ...