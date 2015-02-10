Local Actor Stars in New NBC Show - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Local Actor Stars in New NBC Show

Damon Gillespie is one of the stars of NBC's new show RISE, and a Chattanooga native. Thursday at 6, hear from Damon about his journey to get to this amazing opportunity, and what his former teachers at Center for Creative Arts have to say about Damon's time at school. That's Thursday at 6, only on Channel 3.

  • New Drug To Fight HIV

    New Drug To Fight HIV

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 12:01 PM EST2018-02-20 17:01:20 GMT

    Research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center could possibly lead to a cure for HIV. In a lab on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus, it's common to see experts in a variety of fields, such as chemistry and immunology, working together. This team, led by Dr. Howard Gendelman, developed a drug that has shown promising results in the fight against HIV. "You're really killing two birds with one stone. You're bringing the drug to the site of the disease ...

  • Funerals: Grieving teens, raw emotions after school shooting

    Funerals: Grieving teens, raw emotions after school shooting

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 11:57 AM EST2018-02-20 16:57:50 GMT
    Funerals for Florida shooting victims: Grieving teens, raw emotions as victims of Stoneman Douglas High massacre oare mourned.More
  • Trump focus on mental health after school shooting denounced

    Trump focus on mental health after school shooting denounced

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 11:57 AM EST2018-02-20 16:57:46 GMT
    The U.S. medical community is voicing mounting frustration over the Trump administration's focus on mental illness to fight mass violence.More
