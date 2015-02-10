Here's what we're working on this week... - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Here's what we're working on this week...

Veteran's Day is Saturday, November 11th - and Channel 3 will be saluting our local heroes.

Be sure and join us all week long to meet courageous men and women who served in the military.  We're proud to bring you their stories - only on 3!

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.