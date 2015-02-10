Here are some of the stories we're working on for Monday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Here are some of the stories we're working on for Monday

Some places have a way of bringing out the best in people dealing with tough times. Monday at 6, Channel 3 Eyewitness News Anchor Natalie Potts takes you inside a special gallery that helps Chattanoogans in need find hope through art. Be sure and join us for the touching story you'll see only on 3.

An investigation into the safety of our buses. We've gone through hundreds of records and asked countless questions. In the last year changes have been made, Monday at 6 we're taking closer look at those changes and how the new equipment and procedures are supposed to help keep your children safe.

