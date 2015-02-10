Manning wants to meet with Elway, Ellis before making decision for 2015

(NBC Sports) - It wasn't much a surprise to learn that Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has begun working out in New Orleans with the intent of returning in 2015. Multiple reports, coupled with the opinions of multiple teammates, have pointed to Manning giving it at least one more go.

Here's what is surprising. Mike Klis of the Denver Post reports that Manning plans to meet with Broncos G.M. John Elway and Broncos president Joe Ellis before making a final decision.

This implies that one or more of the things discussed during that meeting will influence Manning's final decision. Which means that Manning may have some questions to ask and/or some assurances to request before recommitting to the Broncos, who have a new head coach and a new offensive coordinator (assuming Peyton Manning isn't the offensive coordinator).

It's well known that Peyton Manning abhors change. While he perhaps can tolerate a new coach and a new coordinator, Peyton may not be interested in implementing any offense other than the one he has been using for three years in Denver. Peyton also may want to give the powers-that-be a clear chance to admit that, despite public comments to the contrary, they'd prefer to move on and to save $19 million in cash and cap space.

There's a chance (albeit very slim) that Peyton will ask for a raise. There's also a chance (albeit very slim) that he'll ask to be traded or released.

Regardless, his desire to meet with Elway and Ellis before making a final decision seems a bit unusual. And it could mean that, at a minimum, there are certain things he needs to say and/or certain things he needs to hear before he decides to come back for a fourth year with the franchise.