Hamilton County Forensic Center to participate in national death study

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - Four forensic centers in Tennessee will participate in a national study that will investigate unexplained deaths in people under the age of 20.

The Johnson City Press (http://bit.ly/1A91bSv) reports the facilities participating include East Tennessee State University's William L. Jenkins Forensic Center, Forensic Medical Management Services in Davidson County, the Hamilton County Forensic Center and the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis.

Dr. Karen Cline-Parhamovich, the director of ETSU's center, says death classification is inconsistent so it's difficult to know how often unexplained deaths occur in young people.

The data collection will be overseen by the Tennessee Department of Health.

The state is one of 10 in the nation participating in the study.

Information from: Johnson City Press, http://www.johnsoncitypress.com

