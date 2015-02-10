Home Depot to hire 60 for Chattanooga stores

The Home Depot plans to hire 60 workers for their 3 stores in Chattanooga as part of adding 80,000 workers nationwide for the spring growing season

Home Depot, based in Atlanta, says its their busiest selling season. They encourage college students, retirees and veterans to apply.

Available jobs include sales associates and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, with opportunities for both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company's stores and distribution facilities.