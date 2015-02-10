The sexiest accent in the world is ...

By Randee Dawn, TODAY

Blimey! Anglophiles had it right all along.

In a new survey taken by Time Out magazine, Brits come out on top as having the sexiest accents in the world. (To be fair, the magazine originated in London!)

The survey was given to readers in 24 cities including London, Paris, Chicago, Los Angeles, Beijing and Kuala Lumpur. Of the 11,000 participants surveyed, 27% declared that British people have "the world's most dateable accents."

So who came close to being nearly as sexy as the Brits? Sorry, but the gap between No. 1 and the rest of the pack was pretty broad. American accents hit No. 2, with 8.7% of the vote — just shy of Irish accents, which ranked third with 8.1% of the vote.

Here's the list:

British (27%) American (8.7%) Irish (8.1%) Australian (8%) French (7.7%) Italian (6%) Spanish (4.9%) Scottish (4.7%) Latin American (4.1%) Scandinavian (3.3%)

Of course, the most pleasing voice of all is likely the sound of your own loved one, whatever their accent may be.