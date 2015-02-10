Cool and breezy all day

(WRCB) - Good Tuesday. We will remain cool and breezy through the day with highs in the low 50s, and winds from the north at 10-15 mph.



Tonight will be cool and clear with lows in the low 30s. Wednesday will actually be a great day. Winds will blow from the south ahead of a cold front. Those southerly winds will allow us to warm up to about 60 degrees under sunny skies Wednesday. Soak up as much of the warm weather as you can. Wednesday night, the front will move through. By Thursday morning we will be windy with lows in the low 30s, and possibly some mountain flurries. Thursday afternoon will only get into the upper 30s, and gusty winds will make it feel even colder.



Friday will be chilly all day with lows in the low 20s and a high of 45 with sunny skies.



Saturday is Valentine's Day. You will want to snuggle up with sweetie to stay warm. Another front will keep it cold and blustery with a low of 27, and a windy high of 43. Sunday the cold air with that front will really settle in. The low Sunday morning will drop to single digits to low 10s.



David Karnes



