Vigil held for Bobbi Kristina Brown

A candlelight vigil and prayer celebration was held on behalf of Bobbi Kristina Brown in the Atlanta area Monday night.

A large crowd came out to the Riverdale Town Center to show hope and support for Bobbi Kristina and her family.

People held candles, flashlights and cell phones to light up the darkness.

Several speakers offered love and sympathy for the young woman's father Bobbi Brown and grandmother Cissy Houston.

Riverdale's mayor said fame doesn't make suffering any less terrible to bear.

Evelyn Wynn Dixon, Riverdale Mayor, "Forget that he's a renowned artist. That her mama, the late Whitney, was a renowned artist. They're still people. They bleed and hurt like us."

Bobbi Kristina Brown has been in a medically-induced coma since she was discovered face down in the bathtub of her Roswell, Georgia home on January 31-st.