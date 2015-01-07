Stay safe: Winter weather checklist

It's pretty cold out there. Most of Tennessee and parts of Georgia will see temperatures in the single digits, and perhaps even colder with the wind chill.

Some general safety reminders as we get our first real taste of winter:



PEOPLE

Check on elderly or single neighbors to make sure they're safe and warm

Like your mom always said, hats and gloves can keep you warm and prevent frostbite

Keep electrical and space heaters away from curtains, upholstered furniture and loose clothing

Make sure wood-burning stoves and fireplaces are properly ventilated

Check batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors

PETS/ANIMALS

Bring your pets indoors - Puppies and kittens are especially susceptible to cold temperatures as are older animals and those with short hair

Check your car - Cats are known for liking warm places, and a warm engine can be a dangerous spot once the car is started. Thump the hood or fenders before you start the car

Wipe ‘em off - Cleaning dogs and cat's feet after being outside will remove salt and other chemicals which could be toxic to them

Help out wildlife - A bird feeder can help our feather friends when it's hard to find food normally, and you'll benefit from their songs

CARS

Check anti-freeze to see that it protects the engine down to -30 F

If the battery is weak or more than three years old, consider replacing it

Put winter-blended windshield washer fluid in the reservoir so that the windshield can be cleaned at critical times without icing up

Fill the gas tank to help avoid fuel line freeze-up

If the tire pressures are low, fill them up today – the extreme cold weather will make them dangerously underinflated tomorrow

If not possible to park the car in a garage, consider covering the windshield with a blanket or some other large cloth, anchoring it in the doors and under the windshield wipers. This can eliminate manually scraping ice off the windshield tomorrow, or waiting long times for the engine and defroster to clear the ice

Consider what to take inside from the car tonight: portable electronic items may be damaged by extreme cold and containers of water or other fluids may freeze and then burst when warmed up tomorrow

AROUND THE HOUSE

Close off vents to crawl spaces and basements to prevent cold air from freezing pipes

Install faucet covers outdoors

Know where your water shutoff valve is located