UPDATE: Judge dismisses case against former CPD detective charged with misconduct

UPDATE: The case against a former Chattanooga police detective, accused of tampering with evidence and official misconduct, has been dismissed.

Judge Steelman: Case against Karl Fields DISMISSED @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) March 10, 2017

Judge Barry Steelman dismissed the case against former Major Crimes detective Karl Fields, who was fired from CPD in 2015 for unbecoming conduct and neglect of duty.

Fields was under a TBI investigation for alleged inappropriate contact with a woman who filed a rape report. It was determined the relationship was consensual.

The TBI investigated Fields for sending text messages to the woman who filed the report. Fields was accused of deleting some of the messages.

He was indicted by the Grand Jury in April of 2016 on charges of official misconduct and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Judge Steelman says the state couldn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Fields concealed evidence in the case against James Leon Works, Jr.

Jury is returning to the courtroom. Judge will inform them case is dismissed @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) March 10, 2017

PREVIOUS STORY: A Former Chattanooga Police Department detective who was fired in 2015 has been indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury.



A grand jury indicted Karl Fields on charges of official misconduct and tampering with or fabricating evidence. Fields was booked in the Hamilton County Jail Friday.

An arraignment date has not yet been set.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chief Fred Fletcher fired Detective Karl Fields for unbecoming conduct and neglect of duty.



TBI investigated Fields for text messages with a woman who filed a rape report.



He was put on leave in September and a CPD Internal Affairs investigation followed.



Fields pleaded the fifth when he took the stand.



Now according to his attorneys, some text messages were deleted.



Fields' attorneys state in part: "Mr. Fields does not deny sending text messages... But does deny he was dishonest with investigators. Mr. Fields deeply regrets his poor judgment and the embarrassment he has caused the department..."



CPD will not comment on Fields because the case is being pursued in federal court.

PREVIOUS STORY: Another Chattanooga police officer under the microscope by his own department has learned his fate.



Detective Karl Fields was fired Wednesday for unbecoming conduct and neglect of duty.

Fields was under a TBI investigation for alleged inappropriate contact with a woman who filed a rape report.



He was also at the center of a CPD internal affairs investigation.



He's been with the department 2003, but was put on leave in September 2014.



Chief Fred Fletcher is also asking for Fields decertification.

PREVIOUS STORY: District Attorney Neal Pinkston announced Wednesday the state will appoint two new prosecutors from outside the district to finish the cases involving Major Crimes Investigator Karl Fields.



Fields is currently under a TBI criminal investigation for alleged inappropriate contact with a woman who filed a rape report. The state will now appoint a new prosecutor to oversee the findings of that investigation.



The state will also appoint a second prosecutor to finish the rape investigation against defendant James Works Jr.



Pinkston said the new prosecutors are "necessary to avoid the appearance of any impropriety."



Fields was not in court Wednesday when Pinkston made the request in front of Judge Barry Steelman.



Fields is accused of having inappropriate contact with the rape victim who claimed James Works Jr. raped her in late May at an area hotel.



According to the arrest report, Works beat the woman, raped her and forced her to take meth. She told Fields she escaped from the hotel's barricaded door while the suspect was asleep.



James Works Jr. has been indicted on charges of rape, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. His case has been passed to Thursday, Sept. 25.



Fields remains suspended with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation at the police department.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police Chief Fred Fletcher and District Attorney General Neal Pinkston announced Tuesday that the TBI will launch a criminal investigation into the actions of CPD Detective Karl Fields.



Allegations against Fields are that he was having inappropriate contact with a rape victim whose case he was investigating.



"Employee misconduct of any type will not be tolerated by me or the police department," said Chief Fletcher in a news release issued Tuesday. "And these allegations are particularly egregious. We will investigate them thoroughly and robustly."



PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate Chattanooga Police detective Karl Fields for possible criminal activity.



This investigation is in addition to the Internal Affairs investigation currently underway.



District Attorney Neal Pinkston made the request Monday.



Pinkston released the following statement. " I have requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conduct an investigation into alleged misconduct by Chattanooga Police Department Detective Karl Fields. This request was made today after receiving additional information of alleged misconduct and to maintain investigative integrity and to avoid any claim of investigative impropriety against the Chattanooga Police Department."



Fields is currently on administrative leave amid allegations he was having inappropriate contact with a rape victim, whose case he was investigating.