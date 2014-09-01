Tent Camping Is A Fun and Affordable Family Outdoor Activity

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Tent camping can be a great outdoor activity that provides lots of fun and relaxation at a very reasonable price. Here are a few of the basic items needed to have a great time in the outdoors.



1. Tent, Sleeping Bags and Tent Peg Hammer





2. Flash Lights, Lanterns and Matches





4. Optional Equipment: Kayak, Fishing Rods, Bikes, and Other Outdoor Fun Items



5. Fun and Relaxation





State and county parks are an excellent choice this time of year for tent camping. Parks offer easy access, affordable rates, security, access to restrooms, and an easy in and out by automobile.



Camping in remote areas takes more planning and should be taken serious. Campers need to be prepared for a variety of emergencies and changing weather conditions.









