Natalie Potts joined WRCB in 2014 as a reporter and weekend morning anchor. Natalie is a Tennessee native where she was raised, educated, and began her career.

Natalie comes to Chattanooga from the ABC affiliate in Jackson, TN where she was an award-winning reporter. She won the state's Associated Press Award in 2013 for Hard News Reporting.

She earned a Bachelor's Degree from Middle Tennessee State University in Mass Communication with a double minor in psychology and Speech/Theater.