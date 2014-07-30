Natalie Potts joined WRCB in 2014 as a reporter and weekend morning anchor. Natalie is a Tennessee native where she was raised, educated, and began her career.
Natalie comes to Chattanooga from the ABC affiliate in Jackson, TN where she was an award-winning reporter. She won the state's Associated Press Award in 2013 for Hard News Reporting.
She earned a Bachelor's Degree from Middle Tennessee State University in Mass Communication with a double minor in psychology and Speech/Theater.
A Nashville Tennessee, native Natalie has always known that she would be in the news business. Sharing others stories is her passion. Natalie has covered a variety of stories, from the devastating tornadoes in Alabama to the controversial Occupy protests in Nashville. She interned with Nashville's WZTV-FOX 17 and ESPN 3 as a sidelines reporter earlier in her career.
In her personal time Natalie said she loves to explore Chattanooga, paint, play guitar and piano.
If you have a story idea for Natalie, email her at npotts@wrcbtv.com
and follow on Twitter at @NatalieWRCB
.