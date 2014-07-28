Chattanooga officials announced a round of renovations around the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo hotel and complex Monday morning.



The reported $8 million expansion will boast two new restaurants, renovations to the historic site and building and an additional performance venue at the site.



Coming to the Choo Choo will also be The Comedy Catch, which will be re-locating from its current Brainerd Road location.



The two new restaurants will be Sam's All American Sports Grill, a Nashville-based sports bar chain and The Blue Fish Oyster.



The hotel was a famous train terminal from about 1909 to 1970, according to the hotel’s website. The train’s that make up part of the hotel’s accommodations are favored by train enthusiasts, since visitors can use the refurbished railroad cars for their rooms.



The area around the hotel has suffered over the years, with several abandoned buildings nearby, but the Main Street corridor has enjoyed a surge in locally-owned businesses that are unique to Chattanooga.



Construction is set to begin on Friday, August 1, 2014 with completion expected in the spring of 2015.









