Gun handbag: Chattanooga veteran develops business with UTC help

The purse Peter Moore offered up looked normal: square, with a front flap and an eye-catching shoulder strap.But a rear zipper set it apart: one simple tug opened an ideal-sized space to store mace or a handgun."I spent most of my life protecting strangers overseas," said Moore, 55, who retired five years ago from uniformed service in the U.S. Army. "Then I came home, and I see women afraid to leave work at night, afraid to go to the shopping mall. I want to give women greater confidence."Moore, who created the handbag, and 16 others veterans graduate today from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's Veterans Entrepreneurship Program. Selected from a pool of 150, each spent the past week honing a business plan with the help of business experts and UTC College of Business faculty.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press