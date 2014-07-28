Gun handbag: Chattanooga veteran develops business with UTC help - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gun handbag: Chattanooga veteran develops business with UTC help

Pete Moore shows a women's handbag that he designed with a special compartment for a weapon. Photo by Angela Lewis Foster/Times Free Press Pete Moore shows a women's handbag that he designed with a special compartment for a weapon. Photo by Angela Lewis Foster/Times Free Press
The purse Peter Moore offered up looked normal: square, with a front flap and an eye-catching shoulder strap.

But a rear zipper set it apart: one simple tug opened an ideal-sized space to store mace or a handgun.

"I spent most of my life protecting strangers overseas," said Moore, 55, who retired five years ago from uniformed service in the U.S. Army. "Then I came home, and I see women afraid to leave work at night, afraid to go to the shopping mall. I want to give women greater confidence."

Moore, who created the handbag, and 16 others veterans graduate today from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's Veterans Entrepreneurship Program. Selected from a pool of 150, each spent the past week honing a business plan with the help of business experts and UTC College of Business faculty.

