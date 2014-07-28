UGA linebacker Bellamy arrested for DUI - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UGA linebacker Bellamy arrested for DUI

ATHENS, Ga. -- Just days after Georgia defensive lineman Jonathan Taylor made headlines for his arrest on aggravated assault/domestic violence charges, the Bulldogs have had another defensive player land in jail. This time it's outside linebacker Davin Bellamy who was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of driving under the influence and speeding.

Both charges are considered misdemeanors.

Bellamy, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound redshirt freshman, was booked into the Clarke County Jail at 5:02 a.m. ET. He was released an hour and 20 minutes later on $2000 bond.

Student athletes arrested for DUI face a competition suspension of "no less than 20% of the total sport season" according to the University of Georgia Student Athlete Handbook. That would constitute the season opening game at Clemson and the following contest at South Carolina.

