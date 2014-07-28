UPDATE: EF-3 tornado touched down in north TN Posted: Monday, July 28, 2014 7:35 AM EDT Updated: Monday, July 28, 2014 11:58 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

The powerful storms destroyed the D&P Grocery in Speedwell. Photo by Steve Butera/WBIR

(WBIR) The National Weather Service in Morristown confirmed an EF-3 tornado touched down near Speedwell in Claiborne County Sunday night.



Wind speeds hit up to 140 miles-per-hour, according to the NWS.



The tornado left behind extensive damage on Old Highway 63 in Speedwell, destroying the D&P Grocery.



Clean-up was underway in Claiborne and Campbell counties early Monday morning.



In all about 10 homes were destroyed near the Campbell and Claiborne county line. Several of those homes were along Ray Lane in Claiborne County.



One of the homes damaged in Claiborne County was Sheriff David Ray's house. The sheriff and his family took shelter in their basement as the powerful weather moved through the area. When he walked out, his roof was gone.



"We built this house in 1984. Everything we've ever accumulated is here. What's left is here," said Ray. "We got some of our more valuable things after the wind went through, but those are just material things. We're very lucky that we survived this because some of my neighbors across the street have a lot of damage. She's 91 years old. My neighbors across the street, their roofs are gone. The neighbor up the street, their house is gone. But we're all okay. We're thankful for that."



Ray said Sunday night's storms came as a shock.



"We've seen this happen all over the state of Tennessee, over the years from West Tennessee to East Tennessee," Ray said, "You hardly ever see destruction this bad without somebody being killed. We're thankful, thankful to God that we didn't get hit, injured or killed."



First responders and neighbors gathered at the Community Missionary Baptist Church as crews salvaged anything they could. However, a second round of storms moved through the area late Sunday, making the recovery effort much harder.



Fortunately, as of last night, no injuries were reported.

