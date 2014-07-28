Amazing weather settling in for a few days - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Amazing weather settling in for a few days

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Good Monday.  The rain will be completely ending this morning.  Behind the front, we will be cooler with much lower humidity.  The high will reach 86 degrees.  Winds will bring in the cool, dry air at a good clip, blowing from the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Tonight, we will be much cooler with the low dropping to 64 by Tuesday morning.  Tuesday afternoon will be awesome.  Expect lots of sunshine with highs only reaching the low 80s.  Tuesday night will be our best chance for breaking a record as the low drops to 59 degrees by Wednesday morning.  It would have to drop to 58 to tie the record.

The amazing weather continues through the week with Highs in the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday.  Friday will be in the mid 80s as well with a chance for more rain moving in late Friday afternoon into Saturday.

For more, download the WRCB weather app.     David Karnes

MONDAY:

Noon... Sunny, 81

5pm... Partly Cloudy, 86

