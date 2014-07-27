Chattanooga FC has New York in sights Posted: Sunday, July 27, 2014 10:13 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, July 27, 2014 10:29 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB)-- Chattanooga FC is now making travel plans to the Big Apple, with the New York Red Bulls beating Lansing United Sunday night to advance to the NPSL title match.

Chattanooga punched their ticket Saturday night before a record crowd of 8,800 at Finley Stadium, who saw the home team beat the Sacramento Gold 4-1.

Before learning of the Red Bulls win, we spoke to Chattanooga Fc's Luke Winter about preparing for a team without much of a scouting report.

"Yeah, its different, you look at where they are, get a feel for their, type of the culture of that player, but ultimately like I said earlier you got to focus on yourself now and go out and try to win one more game," said Winter.

FC's Jordan Dunstan and Jose Ferraz were both hoping for a Lansing win, solidifying Chattanooga's chances to host the NPSL final.

The actual date, time and location have yet to be announced, but it's fully expected the Red Bulls will host as the number one seed.

But many fans took to twitter Sunday night to bemoan the fact that attendance at Chattanooga's matches have far exceeded the Red Bulls, who remain unbeaten so far this season.





