Lewis and Kite Win DJ’s Marine Electronics C.B.A. Night Bass Tou - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lewis and Kite Win DJ’s Marine Electronics C.B.A. Night Bass Tournament

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography
First Place Winners - Steve Kite and Daniel Lewis pictured with tournament sponsor Johnny Stansell from DJ's Marine Electronics First Place Winners - Steve Kite and Daniel Lewis pictured with tournament sponsor Johnny Stansell from DJ's Marine Electronics
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The team of Daniel Lewis and Steve Kite edged out the field of 54 boats catching a 5 bass limit weighing 27.27 pounds to win first  place and $2,000.00 in the DJ’s Marine Electronics Open CBA, July Night  Bass Tournament. This tournament was held Saturday, July 26th out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp. 

Steve said “it was a slow night all around.  We only caught 8 keepers. When we did get a bite it was a good one.  At 5:00 a.m. we had about  21 pounds. The next  fish we caught  was a 9.34 pound largemouth. There are a lot of good fishermen in this tournament  trail, some of the best  in Tennessee.  You have to get the big bite to win”.

Steve and Daniel also won the Denali big fish of the tournament with a super giant large mouth that weighed 9.34 pounds, good for 2 Denali rods and $100.00.

Second big bass of the tournament was a nice 8.48 largemouth that was caught by John Muina and Paul Hobbs, good for $100.00.

Rocky and Harley Sutherland won the highest finishers in the youth division.

The next C.B.A. day event will be August 9th out of Chester Frost Park.

The top 10 are as follows:
1. Steve Kite and Daniel Lewis - $2,000.00 - 27.27 lbs.
2. Jim McClanahan and Derck McCullough - $750.00 - 26.86 lbs.
3. Rocky and Harland Sutherland - $600.00 - 25.60 lbs.
4. John Muina and Paul Hobbs - $500.00 - 25.48 lbs.
5. Anthony Correll and Logan Kokoszka - $400.00 - 25.11 lbs
6. Wade Kilgore and Jim Pitts - $300.00 - 23.04 lbs
7.  Rogne Brown and Cary Dotson - $300.00 - 21.22 lbs
8. Greg Lamb and Buddy Gross - $200.00 - 21.13 lbs
9.  Shawn Lusk and Andy Lusk - $200.00 - 20.96 lbs.             
10. Mark Grimsley and Jason Rollins - $150.00 - 20.72 lbs.

For more info visit: www.cbatournament.com

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.