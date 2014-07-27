Hall of Fame welcomes 3 Brave greats Posted: Sunday, July 27, 2014 8:42 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, July 27, 2014 8:45 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - The Baseball Hall of Fame has added six new members who have taken their place among the greats of the game.



It was a big day for the Atlanta Braves, who saw former pitchers Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine enshrined along with longtime manager Bobby Cox. Those three were part of a dominating Braves era that saw the team win 14 straight division titles. Maddux and Glavine are 300-game winners and Cox is fourth on the all-time victory list.



No. 3 on that list is Tony LaRussa, who has also been inducted along with fellow managing great Joe Torre. LaRussa is a four-time manager of the year who won 12 division titles, six pennants and three World Series. Torre is fifth on the managerial wins list and captured 10 division titles, six AL pennants and four World Series with the Yankees.



Slugger Frank Thomas rounds out the class of 2014. He hit .301 with 521 homers and 1,704 RBIs in his 19-year career mostly with the White Sox.





